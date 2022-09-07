Dora Factory (DORA) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dora Factory (DORA) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00013996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a market cap of $11.90 million and $3.38 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,401,207 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory.

Dora Factory Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

