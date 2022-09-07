DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) & Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) Head to Head Comparison

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) and Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Moxian (BVI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive 7.31% 2.89% 2.53% Moxian (BVI) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00 Moxian (BVI) 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DoubleDown Interactive and Moxian (BVI), as reported by MarketBeat.

DoubleDown Interactive currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 116.76%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than Moxian (BVI).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Moxian (BVI)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $363.20 million 1.42 $78.11 million $0.53 19.59 Moxian (BVI) $220,000.00 92.47 -$2.74 million ($0.13) -8.00

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Moxian (BVI). Moxian (BVI) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleDown Interactive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats Moxian (BVI) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About Moxian (BVI)

(Get Rating)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet media marketing and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China. Moxian (BVI) Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

