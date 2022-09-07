DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives $33.62 Average Target Price from Analysts

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.62.

DV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of DV opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 84.97 and a beta of 0.77.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 96,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $2,549,918.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 3,479,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $89,602,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 501,864 shares in the company, valued at $12,922,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 96,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $2,549,918.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,879,985 shares of company stock valued at $177,262,109 in the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth $810,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 88.0% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 348,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 163,169 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 46,110 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 79.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 94.8% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,244,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,331,000 after purchasing an additional 605,915 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

