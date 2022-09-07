Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Stake Lessened by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,506 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 39,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,777,000 after buying an additional 327,235 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 228.58%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

