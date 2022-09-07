DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DKNG. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.12.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DraftKings Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 10.3% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 43.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.