Dragonchain Price Reaches $0.0168 on Major Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Dragonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragonchain has a market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $77,673.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,745.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005458 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004262 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002728 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00134074 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00035865 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023474 BTC.
Dragonchain Coin Profile
Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 coins. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Dragonchain Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
