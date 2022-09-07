Dragonchain Price Reaches $0.0168 on Major Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Dragonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragonchain has a market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $77,673.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,745.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00134074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00035865 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023474 BTC.

Dragonchain Coin Profile

Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 coins. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dragonchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

