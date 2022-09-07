DragonVein 24 Hour Volume Reaches $30,537.00 (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $72,606.71 and $30,537.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,086.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.29 or 0.00604053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00266756 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005581 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00010052 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00017237 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DragonVein

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.