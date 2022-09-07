Draken Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,276.00 (DRK)

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Draken has a market cap of $607,556.65 and approximately $14,276.00 worth of Draken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Draken has traded 47.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Draken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Draken alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004712 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.39 or 0.00719853 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005981 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00180811 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Draken Profile

DRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Draken’s official Twitter account is @DRKDefi.

Draken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkCoin (DRK) uses a new chained hashing algorithm approach, with many new scientific hashing algorithms for the proof-of-work. DRK aims to be the first privacy-centric cryptographic currency with fully encrypted transactions and anonymous block transactions. These features are a work in progress and will be released in the near future. Darkcoin has now switched to Dash. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Draken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Draken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Draken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Draken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Draken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.