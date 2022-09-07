Drep [new] 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.15 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (DREP) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00002500 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $18.80 million and $1.15 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,847.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005302 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00134627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00035885 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023345 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Drep [new] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

