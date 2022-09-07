Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of DUOL opened at $91.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $204.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.81.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $88.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duolingo will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 25,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,625,060.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,311.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 25,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,625,060.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,311.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $71,587.01. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,619.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,868 in the last 90 days. 22.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,144 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,653,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,308,000 after buying an additional 603,323 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,422,000 after buying an additional 482,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 605.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after buying an additional 966,604 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

