Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:DUERF) Trading Down 21.2%

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:DUERF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 21.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.90. Approximately 113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.86) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.