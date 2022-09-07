DXdao Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. DXdao has a market capitalization of $18.73 million and approximately $4,723.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for $379.76 or 0.01965024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.06 or 0.00497039 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00239143 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000126 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DXdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

