Dynamite 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $36,342.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $4,034.19 and approximately $36,342.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00492206 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000358 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.28 or 0.01882920 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00234435 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.