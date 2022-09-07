e-Gulden Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $841,390.81 and approximately $44.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00027473 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00293404 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001244 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000936 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,340 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,183 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.