East Side Games Group (OTC:EAGRF) Shares Up 1.4%

East Side Games Group Inc. (OTC:EAGRF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 1.49 and last traded at 1.49. 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 13,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on East Side Games Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

East Side Games Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is 1.42.

East Side Games Group Company Profile

Leaf Mobile Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and publishes free-to-play casual mobile games worldwide. It owns and operates GameKit, a software platform for casual or idle narrative driven game development, as well as engages in the sale of in-game virtual items and advertising. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

