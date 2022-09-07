EasyFi (EZ) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week

EasyFi (EZ) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. EasyFi has a total market cap of $472,880.18 and $25,377.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,886.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00134701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00035867 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023298 BTC.

About EasyFi

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

