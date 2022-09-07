Echelon Wealth Partners Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.81). The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

BLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$16.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.11 million.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

