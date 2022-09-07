Edge (EDGE) Price Reaches $0.0631 on Major Exchanges

Edge (EDGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Edge has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Edge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0631 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edge has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $10,232.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Edge Coin Profile

Edge (EDGE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork.

Edge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edge is a blockchain-based cloud platform focused on the provision of webservices. The platform will allow the users to build, scale and grow their digital products.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

