Edgecoin (EDGT) Price Tops $1.00

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Edgecoin coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Edgecoin has a market cap of $212.36 million and $154,467.00 worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00857200 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015985 BTC.

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,136,567 coins. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edge_pay.

Edgecoin Coin Trading

