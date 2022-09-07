Edgeless (EDG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.57 Million

Edgeless (EDG) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 88.5% higher against the dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $2,626.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,929.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00134852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00035903 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023247 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io.

Edgeless Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.