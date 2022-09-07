Edgeware (EDG) One Day Volume Hits $261,236.00

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $7.39 million and $261,236.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,847.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005302 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00134627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00035885 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023345 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware.

Buying and Selling Edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

