Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $62.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $69.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.44.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.67. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $73.32.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Edison International by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800,598 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Edison International by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after buying an additional 4,777,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $265,494,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Edison International by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after buying an additional 3,349,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Edison International by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,974,000 after buying an additional 1,780,762 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.