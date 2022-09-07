EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $48.44

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.44 and traded as low as $46.79. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $46.85, with a volume of 19,500 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.70 ($5.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal ( OTCMKTS:EDPFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

