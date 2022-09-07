Education Ecosystem Hits Market Capitalization of $514,850.35 (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $514,850.35 and approximately $1,370.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Education Ecosystem Coin Profile

LEDU is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico. The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem. Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

