Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) PT Lowered to $48.00

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Down 29.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.68. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, Director David Apelian sold 5,000 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.
