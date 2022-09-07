Einsteinium Price Tops $0.0083 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $1,806.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00027288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00292400 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001239 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000936 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,821,927 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars.

