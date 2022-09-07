Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson Buys 8,800 Shares of Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £19,888 ($24,030.93).
Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance
ATT opened at GBX 229 ($2.77) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 232.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 242.67. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 199.40 ($2.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 373.50 ($4.51). The firm has a market cap of £941.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.75.
Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile
