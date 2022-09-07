Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson Buys 8,800 Shares of Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £19,888 ($24,030.93).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

ATT opened at GBX 229 ($2.77) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 232.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 242.67. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 199.40 ($2.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 373.50 ($4.51). The firm has a market cap of £941.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.75.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

