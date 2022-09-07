Electric Vehicle Zone One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.82 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $14.46 million and $2.82 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00865752 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016260 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com.

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

