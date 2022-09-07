Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Eurobank EFG

Eurobank EFG initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Electromed in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electromed presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.83.

ELMD opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Electromed has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Electromed during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Electromed during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in Electromed by 49.4% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Electromed by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Electromed by 32.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

