Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Downgraded by MKM Partners

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $131.00 target price on the game software company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EA. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.57.

EA opened at $124.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $147.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,701 shares of company stock worth $12,120,180. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $182,629,000 after purchasing an additional 923,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,559,000 after purchasing an additional 557,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

