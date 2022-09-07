Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.5% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 80.0% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 20.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ELV opened at $477.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $480.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

