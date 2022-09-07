Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Receives $9.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EARN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 24.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 20.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE EARN opened at $7.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.44%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently -41.92%.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.