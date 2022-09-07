Elrond Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $50.11 or 0.00264110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $41.04 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00098816 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022692 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00024872 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,108,184 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.