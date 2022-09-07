Elysian (ELS) One Day Volume Tops $90,917.00

Elysian (ELS) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Elysian has a total market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $90,917.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elysian has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

