Enecuum (ENQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $258,691.00

Enecuum (ENQ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Enecuum has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $258,691.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enecuum has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enecuum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005285 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,923.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00134878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00036177 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023253 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 202,658,616 coins. Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain.

Enecuum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enecuum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enecuum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.