Energo Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (TSL)

Energo (TSL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Energo coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energo has a market cap of $104,520.35 and approximately $7,407.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energo has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Energo Coin Profile

TSL is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

