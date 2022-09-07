Engenco Limited (EGN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on September 26th

Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 5th.

Engenco Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.86.

Get Engenco alerts:

Engenco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Engenco Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services and products. It operates through: Gemco Rail, Convair Engineering, Drivetrain, Workforce Solutions, and Other segments. The Gemco Rail segment engages in the remanufacture and repair of locomotives, wagons, bearings, and other rail products for rail operators and maintainers.

Receive News & Ratings for Engenco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engenco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.