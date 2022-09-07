Engenco Limited (EGN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on September 26th

Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 5th.
Engenco Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.86.
Engenco Company Profile
