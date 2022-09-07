Enigma Price Tops $0.0109 on Top Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 9% against the dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $151,551.12 and $117,743.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00030380 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00086426 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00041669 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003728 BTC.

About Enigma

ENG is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enigma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.Telegram | DiscordWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

