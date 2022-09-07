Enzyme Market Cap Tops $45.88 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $45.88 million and $2.43 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for approximately $22.51 or 0.00116542 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Enzyme has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00030496 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00088776 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00041806 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

MLN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 coins and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance.

Enzyme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.Telegram | Discord | YouTube | Reddit | Medium”

