E&P Financial Group Limited (ASX:EP1) Insider Buys A$34,883.55 in Stock

E&P Financial Group Limited (ASX:EP1 – Get Rating) insider Anthony Johnson bought 59,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.59 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,883.55 ($24,394.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

E&P Financial Group Limited engages in financial services business in Australia, the United States, and Hong Kong. It operates through three segments: E&P Wealth, E&P Capital, and E&P Funds. The E&P Wealth segment offers financial advice, investment advice, stock broking, private wealth management, private client portfolio administration and reporting, self-managed superannuation fund administration, and legal services to self-managed superannuation trustees, retail clients, wholesale clients and high net worth individuals; and share transaction arrangement and handling services.

