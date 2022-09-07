EPIK Prime Market Cap Tops $5.54 Million (EPIK)

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. EPIK Prime has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $354,817.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EPIK Prime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EPIK Prime has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,371.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00135603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00036499 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022716 BTC.

EPIK Prime Coin Profile

EPIK is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 576,506,867 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EPIK Prime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using U.S. dollars.

