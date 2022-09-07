EpiK Protocol (EPK) Trading Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $265,462.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001719 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00874352 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016305 BTC.
EpiK Protocol Coin Profile
EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.
Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol
