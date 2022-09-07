EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Raymond James

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised EPR Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.75.

EPR stock opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 574,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

