Equalizer Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a market cap of $936,421.80 and approximately $85,668.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001719 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00874352 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016305 BTC.
Equalizer Coin Profile
Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.
Equalizer Coin Trading
