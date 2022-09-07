Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Enerplus Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerplus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

ERF opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $18.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

