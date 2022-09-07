Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Five Below, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FIVE. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.89.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $130.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $221.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Five Below by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Five Below by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Five Below by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

