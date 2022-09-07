Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hess Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hess in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $9.62 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.11 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HES. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.58.

HES opened at $119.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average is $108.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 1,457.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Hess by 6.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hess by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,233,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,581,000 after buying an additional 208,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hess by 34.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,755. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

