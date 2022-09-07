Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for RH’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of RH in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.31. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $24.41 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2023 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.00.

Shares of RH opened at $243.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.18. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $733.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $1,321,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,891. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $1,321,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,828 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

