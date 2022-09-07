Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ambarella, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ambarella in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Ambarella’s current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Ambarella stock opened at $61.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.97. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $55,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,335.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $55,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,335.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,297 shares of company stock worth $688,055 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

