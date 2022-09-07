Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.54. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $13.19 EPS.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share.

COO has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.00.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $296.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.91 and a 200 day moving average of $353.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $283.03 and a 12-month high of $456.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $643,557,000 after purchasing an additional 489,118 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $71,486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,046,000 after buying an additional 212,257 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 92.6% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 349,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,310,000 after buying an additional 167,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 17.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,719,000 after buying an additional 165,647 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

